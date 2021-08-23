Douglas Edward Jackson Jr., 76, died Saturday, Aug. 21, in his home, surrounded by family and friends.

Doug was born in Farmville On April 21, 1945, to Douglas Edward Jackson Sr. and Mary Louise Jackson. He joined the Air Force October of 1963, where he received his GED. He retired from the Department of Corrections in 1992 and moved back to Farmville, where he resided with his wife, Kaye Jackson.

He was an avid golfer, fisherman and loved anything that had to do with landscaping.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Kaye Jackson; five children, Douglas Jackson III (Michelle), Patricia Outland (Shane), William Jackson, Dustan Jarrat (Emily) and Lynsey Overstreet (Billy Shular); 12 grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandi, Zachary, Jaxon, Ayla, Tyler, Hailey, Emma, Hudson, Ryland, Aubrie and Reed; one sister, Emily Perkins; two brothers, William (Buster) Jackson (Janette) and Robert Jackson (Barbra) and many to whom he was a father figure and papa.

Memorial celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Fuqua Upper School in the Gee-Price Center: 605 Fuqua Drive Farmville, VA 23901.