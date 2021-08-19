Davis announces candidacy

Prince Edward County and Farmville resident Bruce Davis has formally announced his candidacy for Prince Edward County Board of Supervisor of Farmville District 701. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Citizens in District 701 will need to write in Davis’ name on the ballot.

“The people of District 701 and Prince Edward County deserve honest, diligent representation,” a release from Davis said. “Davis is running to give the citizens of Prince Edward County a strong voice. He wants to encourage more partnerships, bring confidence to the board and to make Prince Edward County stronger.”

Davis along with his wife Susan Sullivan have lived in Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville for 22 years. He currently works for Prince Edward County Public School as the supervisor of food service. He held the position of executive chef at Longwood University from 1999 to 2008.

This is Davis’s first run for public office even though he has held many positions on local and state boards and committees.

“Our county government faces many challenges, ways to generate revenue without raising taxes, supporting our local school system, keeping citizens free and safe of crime, affordable housing, more recreational opportunities, business growth and getting people involved in their government, schools and community,” Davis’ press release said.

Davis asked the citizens for the opportunity to serve them with bold leadership and comprehensive new strategy of working together to advance the interest of all citizens of Prince Edward County.