The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented the Community Pride Award to Buckingham‘s own James River State Park. “James River State Park is very deserving of this award, as they not only help drive recreational and economic development in our county, but maintain a clean, professional environment,” Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. “We’re proud of what they offer to and bring to Buckingham.” From left are park employees Joyce Bailey and John Fury, Park Manager Adam Bresnehan, Miles, Chamber President Krishna Jo Melendez and Chamber Directors Barbara Wheeler and Ruth Lyle.