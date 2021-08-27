The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

AUGUST 27

MOAA MONTHLY LUNCHEON — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Aug. 27, at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Café, 522 N. Main St. in Farmville. Active, former, retired military officers, spouses and widows are invited. Programs pertain to military interests and issues.

SEPTEMBER 1

SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet in person Saturday, Sept. 1 from 2 to 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The meetings will continue the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Marion Kyner at (434) 547-7850.

SEPTEMBER 2

VIRGINIA 211— A virtual informational session on the Virginia 211 service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. The informational session, facilitated by Altise M. Street, will cover 211 Virginia, a free service that helps locate local resources. Register at https://bit.ly/2X2hh2I to learn more.

SEPTEMBER 5

FARMVILLE UMC — Farmville United Methodist Church will offer a series of six sermons and original pieces for organ beginning Sunday, Sept. 5. The messages and music will tell the stories of the church’s stained glass windows. Worship begins at 10 a.m. in-person and live streamed on Facebook Live.

SEPTEMBER 9

SHEEP OR GOAT MEAT ENTERPRISE — A free, in-person workshop on how to start a sheep or goat meat enterprise will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prince Edward Cooperative Extension Office. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/SheepGoatVCE or contact Shelda Daniels at (434) 392-4246 or email sheldae@vt.edu.

SEPTEMBER 9-12

CALENDAR GIRLS — Clarksville Community Players will present “Calendar Girls” by Tim Firth Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Clarksville Fine Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased in person or by phone (434) 374-0058 between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10. Tickets are available online at www.clarksvilleplayers.org. Reserved tickets are $13. At the door the cost is $15. If this play were a movie, it would be rated PG-13. The cast is fully vaccinated and will not wear masks, but audience members are asked to wear them for safety and to be in line with the guidelines for public indoor spaces.

SEPTEMBER 11

ORDINATION SERVICE — The ordination of deacon and deaconess service Walker Lee and Brenda Lee will be held at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. Dr. James H. Taylor III of Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville will be the guest speaker.

SEPTEMBER 17

LIVE@RIVERSIDE — Live@Riverside, co-sponsored by the Heart of Virginia Festival and the Farmville Jaycees, will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Park. There will be live music, beer, food and the Duck Derby sponsored by Piedmont Senior Resources.

SEPTEMBER 18

HEART OF VIRGINIA 5K/10K — The Heart of Virginia 5K and 10K runs will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m. on the High Bridge Trail. Register at heartofvirginia.org.

HEART OF VIRGINIA FESTIVAL — The Heart of Virginia Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be music, food, an art show, crafters and more. The festival will be held on Main and High streets.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES CANCELED — Sanctuary services at Jericho Baptist Church have been suspended until further notice due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The church will continue services on Facebook Live each Sunday at 11 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. on WFLO 870 AM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor is the pastor.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third Street will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Come and join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.