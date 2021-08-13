The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com

AUGUST 13

VETERANS SERVICES — Representatives of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Library at 1303 West Third Street Friday, Aug. 13. Call (434) 582-5102 to make an appointment.

AUGUST 15

HIGH BRIDGE BAPTIST — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have an in-person service Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. The guest minister will be James Hensley. Please wear a mask.

MORTGAGE BURNING SERVICE — Zion Hill Baptist Church will have Homecoming and Mortgage Burning Service Sunday, August 15, during Park and Praise from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Rev. Leon Jackson is the pastor.

AUGUST 17

HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Farmville Train Station. Two programs will be presented. From 6 to 7 p.m., a movie featuring the history of the Farmville Fire Department and the FD Ladies Auxiliary will be shown. From 7 to 8 p.m. will be the regular meeting. The speaker will be Dan Pempel of the fire department who will present a program on the six locations of the fire department from 1870 through 2020. Pempel will also present a program on the Farmville and Prince Edward County firetrucks. The program is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 18

DEMENTIA COMMUNICATION — The Alzheimers Association will present a virtual event on Dementia Communication Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. Register at www.alz.org/crf or by calling (800) 272-3900.

AUGUST 19

BLOOD DRIVE — An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, from noon to 6 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church at 1620 Sharon Church Road.

AUGUST 20

GLENN MEMORIAL BAPTIST — The Dixie Melody Boys will sing at Glenn Memorial Baptist Church Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. There is no admission, but an offering will be collected to cover expenses. The church is located at 146 Harris Creek Road in Prospect. All are welcome.

AUGUST 21

BBQ CHICKEN AND YARD SALE — Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department will sell BBQ chicken and have a yard sale at the fire department on Old Buckingham Road Saturday, Aug. 21. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. The chicken will be ready at noon. All proceeds will benefit the fire department.

CRUISE IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its cruise in Saturday, Aug 21, from 5 p.m. until dusk at the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AA storage in Farmville. Bring antique or classic cars. The public is encouraged to drop by and see the cars. Also, a 50/50 drawing will be held.

AUGUST 22

HOMECOMING — Forest Baptist Church at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin will hold its 148th Homecoming Service Sunday, Aug. 22, with the Old-Fashion Favorites singing on the grounds at 11 a.m., worship service with Pastor Waker at 11 a.m. and lunch and fellowships with carry outs.

AUGUST 25

REVIVAL — Forest Baptist Church at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin will hold its Annual Revival Wednesday, Aug. 25. Rev. William Thomas of the Mt. Zion 2nd Baptist Church will be the speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 27, Rev. Jeffrey Perkinson of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church of Charlottesville will speak at 7 p.m. CDC guidelines will be followed.

AUGUST 27

MOAA MONTHLY LUNCHEON — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Aug. 27, at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Café, 522 N. Main St in Farmville. Active, former, retired military officers, spouses and widows are invited. Programs pertain to military interests and issues.

SEPTEMBER 9

SHEEP OR GOAT MEAT ENTERPRISE — A free, in-person workshop on how to start a sheep or goat meat enterprise will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prince Edward Cooperative Extension Office. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/SheepGoatVCE or contact Shelda Daniels at (434) 392-4246 or email sheldae@vt.edu.

SEPTEMBER 17

LIVE@RIVERSIDE — Live@Riverside, co-sponsored by the Heart of Virginia Festival and the Farmville Jaycees, will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Park. There will be live music, beer, food and the Duck Derby sponsored by Piedmont Senior Resources.

SEPTEMBER 18

HEART OF VIRGINIA 5K/10K — The Heart of Virginia 5K and 10K runs will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m. on the High Bridge Trail. Register at heartofvirginia.org.

HEART OF VIRGINIA FESTIVAL — The Heart of Virginia Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be music, food, an art show, crafters and more. The festival will be held on Main and High streets.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville will meet for in-person worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m. CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor is the pastor. Services will also be on Facebook Live every Sunday. The church will broadcast on WFLO 870AM the second, fourth and every other fifth Sunday.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third Street will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Come and join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.