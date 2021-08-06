The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

AUGUST 7

CASA INFORMATION SESSION — A CASA information session will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at 901 Church St. in Lynchburg. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynchburg-casa-information-session-august-7-2021-tickets-162898414543.

AUGUST 8

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. beginning Sunday, Aug. 8.

LANDFILL ALERT TO MEET — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) will hold its August Community Town Hall meeting Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Community Center, 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. Please plan to attend as updates on several items will be discussed. For more information, call 804-308-5748.

SHARON BAPTIST — Sharon Baptist in Cumberland will have an inside worship service Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. There will be no fellowship dinner following the service. There will be no revival services the following week and no worship service Sunday, Aug. 15.

AUGUST 9

GARDEN CLUB — The Buckingham/Dillwyn Garden Club will meet Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Art Center in Buckingham Courthouse next to the County Administration Complex. Anyone interested may attend. There will be refreshments and a program. Masks are suggested but are not required.

BUCKINGHAM SUPERVISORS — The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Peter Francisco Auditorium of the Buckingham County Administration Building.

AUGUST 10

PRINCE EDWARD SUPERVISORS — The Prince Edward County Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. in the County Boardroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building.

CUMBERLAND SUPERVISORS — The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

AUGUST 11

DEMENTIA AND BEHAVIORS — The Alzheimers Association will present a virtual event on Dementia and Behaviors Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. Register at www.alz.org/crf or by calling (800) 272-3900.

FARMVILLE TOWN COUNCIL — The Farmville Town Council will meet Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall.

AUGUST 12

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH — St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Aug. 12. The drive will be from 1 to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No walk-ins will be taken.

AUGUST 13

VETERANS SERVICES — Representatives of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Library at 1303 West Third Street Friday, Aug. 13. Call (434) 582-5102 to make an appointment.

AUGUST 15

HIGH BRIDGE BAPTIST — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have an in-person service Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. The guest minister will be James Hensley. Please wear a mask.

AUGUST 17

HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Farmville Train Station. Two programs will be presented. From 6 to 7 p.m. a movie featuring the history of the Farmville Fire Department and the FD Ladies Auxiliary will be shown. From 7 to 8 p.m. will be the regular meeting. The speaker will be Dan Pempel of the fire department who will present a program on the six locations of the fire department from 1870 through 2020. Pempel will also present a program on the Farmville and Prince Edward County firetrucks. The program is free and open to the public.

AUGUST 18

DEMENTIA COMMUNICATION — The Alzheimers Association will present a virtual event on Dementia Communication Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. Register at www.alz.org/crf or by calling (800) 272-3900.

AUGUST 21

BBQ CHICKEN AND YARD SALE — Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department will sell BBQ chicken and have a yard sale at the fire department on Old Buckingham Road Saturday, Aug. 21. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. The chicken will be ready at noon. All proceeds will benefit the fire department.

SEPTEMBER 9

SHEEP OR GOAT MEAT ENTERPRISE — A free, in-person workshop on how to start a sheep or goat meat enterprise will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prince Edward Cooperative Extension Office. Register online at https:// tinyurl.com/SheepGoatVCE or contact Shelda Daniels at (434) 392-4246 or email sheldae@vt.edu.

SEPTEMBER 17

LIVE@RIVERSIDE — Live@Riverside, co-sponsored by the Heart of Virginia Festival and the Farmville Jaycees will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Park. There will be live music, beer, food and the Duck Derby sponsored by Piedmont Senior Resources.

SEPTEMBER 18

HEART OF VIRGINIA 5K/10K — The Heart of Virginia 5K and 10K runs will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m. on the High Bridge Trail. Register at heartofvirginia.org.

HEART OF VIRGINIA FESTIVAL — The Heart of Virginia Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be music, food, an art show, crafters and more. The festival will be held on Main and High streets.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville will meet for in-person worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m. CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor is the pastor. Services will also be on Facebook Live every Sunday. The church will broadcast on WFLO 870AM the second, fourth and every other fifth Sunday.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third Street will have in-person worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Masks are optional, but are required for those who have not been fully vaccinated. The audio of the services is available on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.