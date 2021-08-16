Charlotte Frances Turner Huskey, 86 of Farmville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11. She was born Sept. 27, 1934 in Bedford County to the late Raymond Turner and Lena Burnette Turner Forrester. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Huskey and a brother, Steven (Anne) Turner.

Survived by a brother, Charles (Barbara) Turner of Mobile, Alabama; half brother, Emmit Turner (Sandra); half sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Tomlin (James); four children, Susan (Jim) Cieslack of Richmond, Bobby (Penny) Huskey of Farmville, Chuck (Karen) Huskey of Columbia, Maryland and Mark (Lisa) Huskey of Rochelle; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlotte spent her childhood years in Lynchburg, where she was baptized at West Lynchburg Baptist Church before moving to Madisonville in Charlotte County. After graduating high school, Charlotte married Robert Huskey and moved to Farmville, where she took on many roles in her life.

A wife and mother to a growing family, Charlotte assisted in the family auto parts business, as well as sewing for many people in the Farmville area. She was a lifelong member of Farmville Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 30 plus years. As her health failed, she moved to The Woodlands, where she continued her worship through daily devotions and Sunday worship; all the while inspiring others around her with an infectious smile.

A special thank you to the nurses, aides and in general “special caretakers” at The Woodland.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Farmville Baptist Church at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Farmville Baptist Church, Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad or a charity of your choice.

