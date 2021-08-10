Centra re-tightens visitor restrictions
With the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the region, Centra has taken the step to tighten visitation restrictions at its hospitals
Effective Monday, Aug. 16 all Centra hospitals, including Southside in Farmville, will limit visitors in inpatient spaces to one visitor at a time per adult for non-COVID patients. To further clarify, this one visitor may interchange during the patient’s hospital stay.
Professional doulas are recognized members of the care team and are not included in the visitor count, as are clergy members.
Exceptions to this policy include;
- Labor and delivery and mother/baby units will allow one care partner and one visitor
- End of life/compassion care will allow two visitors
- Both parents may accompany pediatric/minor patients
- Emergency department visitors will be limited to one designated visitor
This one visitor per patient;
- Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)
- Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities
- Must wear a mask while in any building
- Will be expected to comply to CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit
