Carol Anne Neal Carter, 82, passed away on Aug. 9, in Farmville. Carol was born in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Helen Ward and Asa Neal on June 6, 1939. Her brother relayed that she was the only one of her siblings to be born in a hospital.

Carol attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio and was a classically trained piano student and teacher. She came from a very musical family, as her mother and siblings all played musical instruments. Carol used her musical talents to teach many children and adults the joy of playing the piano. She often shared her talent by playing for special family gatherings – weddings, funerals – as well as for community events. She had quite an impact on the lives of her many students – instilling in them courage, strength and values. She loved her students and they loved her. Many of her students participated in the Piano Guild, which is a national organization. She was so proud of their accomplishments and would call her brother to share about them. She also loved to repeat to her visitors, stories about her students and funny comments they would make during their lesson times. Teaching piano gave her great joy.

Carol loved decorating for holidays. She especially loved to decorate for Christmas. In her later years, she learned to dance. She enjoyed going to local dances with her special friend, Noland Skinner. Her parents instilled in her at a young age, the importance of helping others. She was very generous with people in need. Her brother recounted that he had been blessed to hear from some of those that she had helped.

Growing up, Carol was very active in the life of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Mansfield, Ohio. After she moved to Virginia with her husband, Horace Carter, she was active in the Farmville Presbyterian Church. Later on, she joined College Presbyterian Church in Hampden-Sydney, and was ordained as an elder in that congregation.

She loved her family. Carol especially enjoyed hearing from her many nieces and nephews. Her brother said she “got a kick” out of hearing about them and their lives.

Carol is survived by her brother, Dr. Jack Neal and his wife, Dr. Kathleen Neal, of Ohio; her sister-in-law, Joyce Carter Slayton, of Farmville; her special friend, Noland Skinner and many nieces and nephews. Her legacy continues through her many piano students.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Horace Carter; her brother, Rev. Richard Neal and her sister, Janet Neal Schreiber.

Her Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m., at College Presbyterian Church in Hampden-Sydney. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to College Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, Centra Southside Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital and The Woodland.

