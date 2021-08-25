Buckingham was never a potential landfill site

To the Editor:

Buckingham County never discussed, considered or was interested in the Green Ridge Landfill locating in Buckingham County. Therefore, the county was never rejected by them to locate in our county.

Rebecca S. Carter

Buckingham

Editor’s Note: Rebecca Carter is the former county administrator of Buckingham County. She is responding to a letter in the Friday, Aug. 20, edition from Keith Buch who said Buckingham was rejected as a site for the proposed landfill because it was too far for trash trucks to travel.