Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of July. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• George M. Austin to Jacquelyn Nicole Austin. Deed Gift.

• Mark D. Bardill to Suzette H. Bardill. Deed Gift.

• Scott Bochniak; et ux to Jeffrey S. Gilman, 17.123 AC. $47,000.

• Alan Michael Booth to Alan Micheal Booth. Deed Gift.

• Nan F. Bradley to Susan F. Bomar, 32.39 AC, Maysville District. $30,000.

• Florine J. Brown to Gloria Jones. Deed Gift.

• Buckingham County A Political to JRE Real Estate. Deed Gift.

• Alfred B. Buczek to Alfred Boleslaw Buczek; et al. Deed Gift.

• Elizabeth Marie Buczek to Alfred Boleslaw Buczek; et al. Deed Gift.

• John H. Bullock Jr.; et al to JRE Real Estate, 9.079 AC, Curdsville District. $441,000.

• Samuel A. Carson to Patrice Y. Carson. Deed Gift.

• Andrew C. Christiansen to Emma L. Brown, 2 AC, Slate River District. $145,000.

• Community Improvement LLC to Tyler B. Ramsey, 2 AC, Curdsville District. $160,000.

• Robert N. Conroy; et al to Eileen M. Conroy; TR et al. Deed Gift.

• Mitchell Crickenberger to Alex Warren Gibbs, 4.27 AC, Maysville District. $256,900.

• Davis Real Properties LLC to Benuel S. Smucker; et al, 76.95 AC, 10 AC, Francisco District. $456,450.

• Marie Harper Dean to Sydney Bayne Johnson, 3.89 AC, Francisco District. $256,000.

• Michelle J. Eggleston; et al to Michelle J. Eggleston; et al. Deed Gift.

• Deborah J. Elam to Sammie Phillip Bolden, 13.63 AC, Curdsville District. $50,000.

• Fred Elliot; et al to CMH Homes Inc., 7.70 AC, Slate River District. $44,900.

• Tommy W. England to Rachel D. Pegram. Deed Gift.

• Four Fifty-Five LLC too James P. Morgan Jr.; et ux, 11.46 AC, Maysville District. $229,000.

• Gladstone Properties LLC to Dwayne H. Stinson, 1.075 AC, Marshall District. $65,000.

• Bruce M. Gregory; et al to Carla R. Gregory; et al. Deed Gift.

• Lucas D. Herndon; et ux to Isaiah E. Cross; et ux, 2.18 AC, Slate River District. $314,500.

• Hill Meadow Farm LLC to Kevin Alan Odom, 57 AC, Slate River District. $86,000.

• Ricky L. Houriman; et ux to Bruce W. Cockrell; et al, .695 AC, Marshall District. $200,000.

• Jo L Jones to Jeffrey L. Jones; et al, 10.006 AC, Marshall District. $152,400.

• JRE Real Estate LLC to JRE Dillwyn LLC. Deed Gift.

• JT Enterprises Inc to Alan Michael Booth, Lot, Slate River District. $229,900.

• Kelly M. Kidd-Wheaton; et al to Torey A. Ayres Sr., 4.48 AC, Slate River District. $165,000.

• Frankie R. Large Jr.; et al to James A. Pennington; et al, 6.175 AC, Slate River District. $91,500.

• Frankie R. Large Jr.; et ux to Roger P. Black, 55 AC, Slate River District. $159,500.

• John F Marschall; et ux to John F. Marschall. Deed Gift.

• Danielle Nicole Middleton; et to James R. Cox; et al, 7.9 AC, 8 AC, 6.27 AC, James River District. $210,000.

• Pardee Virginia Timber 2 LLC to Jeffrey Leonard, 4.15 AC, Slate River District. $25,000.

• Pardee Virginia Timber 2 LLC to Bruce H. White; et ux, 4.43 AC, Slate River District. $94,900.

• Kathy W. Peaslee to Johnathan C. Wootten; et al, 7.90 AC, 7.90 AC, Marshall District. $43,700.

• Greg Phillips; TR et al to Joseph Quinton Dedman, 2.10 AC, James River District. $9,500.

• Anthony Pinelli Jr. to Anthony Scott Pinelli. Deed Gift.

• Paul Jean Proton Jr.; et al to Charles Smith, 1.24 AC, James River District. $42,000.

• Eva Raczkowska; et al to Neal P. Saunders; et al, 24.24 ac, 11.40 AC, James River District. $320,000.

• Nancy Reece to Martin Pannewitz; et ux, 2.50 AC, Maysville District. $171,000.

• Martin J. Rizzo; et al to Blackberry Hill Farm LLC, 137 AC, Maysville District. $750,000.

• RMA Enterprises Inc. to Lacy B. Wood, 25 AC, Marshall District. $100,000.

• Allen Ross III; et al to Charles Houchens; et al, 3 AC, Curdsville District. $40,000.

• Angela Nicole Scranton to Johnathon C. Wootten; et al, 7.90 AC, Marshall District. $21,000.

• Geraldine Scruggs to Jessica P. Bolden; et al, 1.478 AC, Marshall District. $152,000.

• David F. Seay to Ronald L. Ragland; et al, 1.01 AC, Maysville District. $25,000.

• Walter N. Shapiro Sr.; et al to Ike Yoder; et al, 10.54 AC, Francisco District. $50,000.

• Ervin D. Shumaker to Kelly Chambers, .972 AC, Town of Dillwyn. $27,000.

• Paul E. Small to Robert Maxwell Burnett, 2 AC, Francisco District. $100,000.

• Ali Asghar Tajalli to Catlett Land Company, LLC et a, 36.043 AC, Slate River District. $30,000.

• Towns on Imperial LLC to Cody A. Hall, 2.0556 AC, Marshall District. $160,000

• Forrest Wynne Yoder to Sandy C. Smith, 1.745 AC, Slate River District. $125,000.