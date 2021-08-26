A petting zoo for instruments
The Longwood Center for Community Music presented a Musical Instrument “Petting Zoo” at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library Saturday, Aug. 21. The event aimed to educate children and their families about different types of musical instruments and offer hands-on practice to see how each instrument is played. Attendees enjoyed trying out the keyboard, the flute, trumpet and violin on the library’s patio.
