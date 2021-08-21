21-year-old killed in crash

A 21-year-old Charlotte County resident was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, Aug. 17, in Prince Edward County.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, the accident occurred at approximately 6:37 p.m. in the 6700 block of Abilene Road.

At the time of the accident, a 1994 Chevrolet CK1500 pickup truck driven by Austin R. Hancock, 21, of Charlotte Court House, was traveling south when it crossed the centerline, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road, overturning and striking a tree.

Hancock, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.