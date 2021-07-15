Yak Attack wins Looking Our Best Award
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Looking Our Best Award to YakAttack Thursday, July 8. Pictured from left are Josh Race, Bob Fulghum, Wade Clements, John Hipsher, Nick Kellogg, Tony Rivera, Patrick D’Antonio, Anne Tyler Paulek, Kimberly Smith, Sinclair Bryden, Brittany Atkinson, Danielle Runion, Joey Pruitt, Chanda Mack, Jerry Banton, Luther Cifers, Joy Stump, Brandon Hennessey and Daniel Jordan. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)
You Might Like
Fraser earns Eagle Scout rank
Cooper Fraser of Scout Troop 6596 recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Fraser’s Eagle Scout service project was building... read more