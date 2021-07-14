Thomas ‘Tom’ Edward Avent

2/12/34 – 6/29/21

Tom was born and raised in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. His parents were Thomas and Ernistine Avent and he had one sister, Katherine Avent Adams.

Tom received an associate degree from Campbell College; he then attended UNC-Chapel Hill and earned his bachelors degree. While at UNC he was a member of the Gymnastics team specializing in the flying rings. After college, Tom joined the Navy’s officer training school where he trained as a Navy pilot. After receiving his flight wings, Tom opted out of the service and remained in the Navy reserves. Tom soon took a sales job with Pfizer pharmaceuticals. Tom met and married Ethel Louise Proctor from Enfield, North Carolina. They moved to Roanoke in 1958. They lived in Roanoke for 56 years, raising two sons, Tommy and Grant.

Tom was the ultimate family man. He attended every sporting event his sons were involved in, and that was a lot. He was a member of the Rosaland Hills Baptist church. He served as a deacon and sang in the choir.

After his sons graduated from college and were out on their own, Tom went to work as an insurance adjuster for catastrophic events. He worked disasters from hurricanes in Florida and the gulf coast to the earthquakes in California. He and Louise traveled quite a bit for this work.

Tom retired around 2007 and he and Louise moved to Farmville in 2014.

Tom passed peacefully on June 29, with loved ones by his side.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Louise.

Tom is survived by son, Tommy and granddaughter, Emma Avent and son, Grant and wife, Terry Avent.

A memorial service will be held in memory of Tom at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, at Johns Memorial Episcopal Church in Farmville. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.