Theft of catalytic converters reported

In the past two weeks, 14 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles at area businesses.

According to a press release from the Farmville Police Department, it was discovered that nine catalytic converted had been take from vehicles at Davis GMC on West Third Street Wednesday, June 30. Five catalytic converters were found to be removed from vehicles at A Plus Electrical on West Third Street Saturday, June 26.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emissions control device containing precious metals, and often stolen for the resale or scrap value of the metals inside. Reports of catalytic converter thefts have recently risen across the commonwealth.

To prevent these types of thefts, the Farmville Police Department reminds residents to park in highly visible, well lighted, areas or, if possible, in a garage. Citizens are encouraged to check vehicles that are not operated frequently for missing converters, and to report any theft or damage to the Farmville Police Department.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Farmville Police Department at (434) 392-3332, or to use our anonymous tip application, Tip411. Tip411 is available on our department website and as a free download for both iPhone and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Simply search “Tip411 Farmville PD.”