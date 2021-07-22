Temporary emergency numbers available
The public should be aware that the commonwealth is experiencing a statewide 911 outage. Below is a list of temporary emergency numbers in order to contact emergency services in nearby counties.
Buckingham County – (434) 956-0958
Farmville/Prince Edward County – (434) 392-3332 (For medical emergencies, dial (434) 392-6973 Ext. 2 to be connected with Prince Edward Rescue Squad)
Cumberland County – (804) 492-4120
Charlotte County – (434) 542-5141
Lunenburg County – (434) 696-4452
