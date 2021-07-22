July 22, 2021

Temporary emergency numbers available

By Staff Report

Published 12:44 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

The public should be aware that the commonwealth is experiencing a statewide 911 outage. Below is a list of temporary emergency numbers in order to contact emergency services in nearby counties. 

Buckingham County – (434) 956-0958

Farmville/Prince Edward County – (434) 392-3332 (For medical emergencies, dial (434) 392-6973 Ext. 2 to be connected with Prince Edward Rescue Squad)

Cumberland County – (804) 492-4120

Charlotte County – (434) 542-5141

Lunenburg County – (434) 696-4452

