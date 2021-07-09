Tar Wallet Baptist hosts VBS

Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will host Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, through Thursday, July 22.

The Monday, July 19, class will be for pre-K and kindergarten students. The Tuesday, July 20, class will be for first and second grades. The Wednesday, July 21, class will be for third and fourth grades. The Thursday class will be for fifth and sixth grades. Pre-registration is required. To register, go to the Tar Wallet Baptist Church Facebook page.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center at 11 Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and residents of surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors.

Vacation Bible School will be held at Cedar Baptist Church, at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, beginning Sunday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. for ages 4 through students who have completed fifth grade. There will also be an adult class beginning each night at 6:15 p.m. For more information or to register please go to: www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will have its first meeting since COVID restrictions have been lifted Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland. All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal and a flower or plant for exchange. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will have its annual homecoming service and revival Sunday, August 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 4. Homecoming will begin Sunday, August 1, at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Stephen Donahue. Revival services will be held Monday, August 2, through Wednesday, August 4 , at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Perry Clore. Special music will include: Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn Monday, August 2; The Messengers, Tuesday, Aug. 3; and Noah and Sandra Hickman, Wednesday, August 4. All are invited to attend these services.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Steve Morris Tuesday, July 13, and Ella Mae Dunn of Farmville Thursday, July 15.

Cedar Baptist Church, at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host its annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 6. Homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 1, will feature Evangelist Roger Roller who will bring the morning message. Lunch will follow in the church fellowship hall. A song service will conclude the day featuring Chris Lewis. Revival services will be Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3. Roller will bring the messages. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, thru Friday, Aug. 6, Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina will bring the messages. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invite all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton, will have its annual homecoming service Sunday, July 11. Morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. featuring gospel music from Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn and Roger Woodson and family of New Canton. A message from God’s word will follow from pastor Anthony Sacco. The service will be followed by lunch in the church fellowship hall. Sacco and the entire congregation invites all to attend.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.