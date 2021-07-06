Stanley “Stan” Foster Warner, 82, retired forester and silvaculturist with the Virginia Department of Forestry, passed away at St. Francis Bon Secours Medical Center, Richmond, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He now joins the love of his life, Kristin Meyer Warner, his wife of 57 years, in God’s embrace. Stan was born in Schaefferstown, Pennsylvania May 8, 1939. He is survived by his son Dirk Laros Warner of Cumberland County; daughter Karin Jenette Warner of Buckingham County; sister Shirley Sherman (husband Lowell Sherman) of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; sister Brenda Kessler (husband Ernest Kessler) of Frederick, Maryland; daughter-in-law Jane Taylor-Warner; son-in-law Thomas Martin Gibson,

as well as many neices, nephews and grandneices and nephews. Stan was pre- ceded in death by his father Ambrose Elmer Warner and mother Mildred (nee Hartz) Warner of Pennsylvania.

Stan was raised and schooled in Schaefferstown, but graduated from Hanover (Pa.) High School in 1957. He treasured his time as a student of The Pennsylvania State University where he met his future wife Kristin. Stan graduated from Penn State in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in forest management. He immediately began his 46-year career serving the public as a service forester in Goochland, Powhatan and Chesterfield Counties as the Pocahontas State Forest resident forester. In 1967, Stan moved the family to Cumberland County where he became the assistant superintendent of the Cumberland State Forest. He served in that position until 1991, when he then became the Virginia Department of Forestry’s State Silvaculturist until his retirement.

Stan was a life-long lover of all things natural… he was enthusiastic about forestry, conservation, Native American and Civil War history, and Penn State football. As a scientist, Stan understood and appreciated the fragility and interconnection of all living organisms. He viewed the forests he managed as eco-systems… important not only for the harvesting of wood products, but equally important for wildlife habitat. Stan was passionate to share his knowledge and understanding that humans represented only a single species in a beautifully balanced system through which billions, if not trillions of other species of life also existed and in many cases had become extinct and no longer shared our space. Understanding his place in this vast and transient world, Stan felt a tremendous responsibilty to spend his relatively brief time on Earth respecting and protecting all of God’s creations.

Stan also loved people and his major goal on a personal level was to be a good provider to his family and a loyal and honest friend. He cultivated this love from his earliest childhood days growing up in the beautiful rural Pennsylvania Dutch town of Schaefferstown, fishing for trout and hunting with his friends. Stan never, ever forgot where he came from and he treasured his family and friends with all of his heart. He also enjoyed telling entertaining stories of his adventures (sometimes mis-adventures) and he generously shared his many words of wisdom. After losing his beloved wife, Stan became particularly reflective and even more philosophical. During his many visits with his adult children, Stan expressed his belief that kindness and peace might ultimately be achieved if decisions could be made with two words kept in mind: truth and love.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The American Chestnut Foundation, The American Battlefield Trust or charity of choice.