Senior church members honored
Pastor Faith Jones and the Union Branch Baptist Church congregation honored the senior members of their congregation at the 142nd church anniversary service. Each honoree received an engraved marble clock to commemorate their service and dedication to the church. From left are Deacon Framer Harris, Rena Grimes, Annie Ayers, Thelma Brown, Mary Chambers, James Johnson standing in for his father, Oliver Johnson, Beatrice Johnson, Delores Hubert-Christmas and Patricia Ayers standing in for her mother, Nannie Jones.
