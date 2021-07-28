School transgender bathroom policy in question

Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS) has not yet made a decision concerning transgender student bathroom use in the school building, according to Cumberland County School Superintendent Chip Jones.

School systems across the commonwealth have been asked to align their policies on the treatment of transgender students with the policies of the state Department of Education before the beginning of the new school year.

The next Cumberland School Board meeting is not until Tuesday, Aug. 10, one day after school is scheduled to begin. Jones did not respond before press time regarding if the bathroom use issue will be on the School Board’s next meeting agenda, or what policy the school will have in place until a decision can be made.

A state law approved in early 2020 asked the Virginia Department of Education to provide model policies to school boards that comply with nondiscrimination laws, maintain a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment and that prevent bullying and harassment.

The department states that all students should be allowed to use the facility that corresponds to their gender identity.

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) received criticism in recent weeks after School Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson announced Wednesday, July 14, that transgender students would be required to use private restrooms until the School Board approves a policy on the issue. While the Prince Edward School Board does not meet again until Aug. 4, the first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Dr. Daisy Hicks, superintendent of Buckingham County Public Schools (BCPS) said Monday, July 26, that BCPS has adopted the Virginia School Board Association policy which meets the Virginia Department of Education state policy requirement for transgender bathroom use.

BCPS students begin school Aug. 9.