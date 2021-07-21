July 21, 2021

Response to, ‘Are we a Christian nation?’l

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

To the Editor:

In response to, “Are we a Christian nation?”

How many Christians support killing a child as it is being born?

Gov. Ralph Northam made partial birth abortion legal in Virginia in April of 2020.

There are at least 11 states plus the District of Columbia in the U.S. where this is legal. The Health and Human Resources Secretary, Xavier Becerra, denies the existence of the partial birth abortion ban that was signed into law by former President George W. Bush in 2003. (Look it up.)

What’s coming next?

Linda Lee

Farmville

