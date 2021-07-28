Program to explore slithering snakes

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a nature program about snakes common to central Virginia, on Saturday, July 31, at 1 p.m.

The presentation will be led by Mike Clifford, an expert and published author on the subject from the Virginia Herpetological Society and the local Virginia Tech Extension Office.

This family-friendly event is free to the public. The dedicated “Friends of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield” volunteer group will be offering pre-packaged ice cream for a small monetary donation during the program.

Current COVID restrictions shall be strictly observed, and seating will be arranged to accommodate proper social distancing. For questions, contact the Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@ dcr.virginia.gov.

The purpose of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is to preserve the cultural landscape as it was in 1865 and to provide the historic setting to tell the story of the last major battle of the Civil War in Virginia before the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army at Appomattox Court House and its impact on the citizens of Southside Virginia.