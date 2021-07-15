Prince Edward County Property Transfers – June 2021

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of June. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Scania Properties, LLC to James W. Farruggio, Town of Farmville. $165,000.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston to Bret Randolph. $185,000.

• Rebecca Patteson Simpson to Marshall Averette Simpson. Deed Gift.

• Benjamin A. Fogg to Darioush Parsia & Associates, 30.29 AC, Hamilton District. $1.

• Piedmont Area Veterans Council to Gladehouse Investments, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $315,000.

• Roy C. Miller to Cassie Marie Thompson, 7.45 AC, Leigh District. $126,250.

• Donald E. Wagoner Jr. to Justin Tyler Buffkin, 6.29 AC, Prospect District. $250,000.

• Bernard A. Kemp to Tameka D. Percer, 4 AC, Buffalo District. $103,000.

• Ida Mae Miller to Glen Miller. Deed Gift.

• Mary Virginia Munoz; Trustee to Brian T. Atkins, 73.3 AC, Hampden District. $110,000.

• George R. Bristol to Sterling Investments, LLC, .49 AC, Town of Farmville. $125,000.

• Marshall A. Thackston to Lacy E. Hammock, Lots, Hampden District. $60,000.

• Florence Craig to Florence Craig. Deed Gift.

• Francell Scott Jr. to Antonette Baker, 8.24 AC, Leigh District. $8,000.

• Dennis R. Burley to Alyssa N. Howk, Lot, Prospect District. $164,000.

• Sandra Morrissette to Calvin Price, 1.06 AC, Leigh District. $49,950.

• Advantage Realty & Development to Daniel J. Corrigan, 3.05 AC, Hampden District. $64,900.

• Michael Yoder to Adam Byrington, .174 AC, Town of Farmville. $204,900.

• Miles C. Sadler to Sable Brittny Haskett, .459 AC, Town of Farmville. $249,900.

• Anne Hobgood Bowman to John Hogan. Deed Gift.

• Anne Hobgood Bowman to John Hogan. Deed Gift.

• Marsha Anne Hobgood Bowman to Susan Borum. Deed Gift.

• Marsha Anne Hobgood Bowman to John Hogan. Deed Gift.

• Keith L. Boyer to Richard M. Howe, 4 AC, Lockett District. $99,900.

• Rock River, Inc to Shivaniben Patel, 1.62 AC, Farmville District. $334,900.

• Angelina J. Harrison to Jonathan E. Lushbaugh, 5.14 Leigh District. $152,000.

• Lena Beloozerov-Moffatt to James Edward Ghee Jr., 3.18 AC, Prospect District. $260,000.

• Barbara Burke to Joseph Fowler, Lot, Town of Farmville. $160,000.

• John D. Martz to Wheatland Restore Limited Liability, 7.8 AC Prospect District. $160,000.

• Ernest Edward Campbell Jr. to Donald E. Mick Jr., Lots, Prospect District. $279,000.

• James W. Yoder to Charles Couch, 1 AC, Hampden District. $149,900.

• Melvon L. Rosenberger to 88 Houses, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $38,733.34.

• Rock River, Inc. to Chalres Leroy Wegner, 1.63 AC, Farmville District. $359,900.

• Bristol Properties, LLC to Sean’s Interior & Exterior, LLC, Lot. $25,000.

• Lofton Leasing, LLC to Countryside Land Company. Deed Gift.

• Ruth A. Watkins to Robin Allen. Deed Gift.

• Ruth A. Watkins to Delores Scott. Deed Gift.

• Ruth A. Watkins to Delores Scott. Deed Gift.

• Megan N. Newman to Derek W. Simpson, 4.4 AC, Leigh District. $120,000.

• James Hugh Haskins to Luther H. Cifers III, Lots, Farmville District. $315,000.

•Kathleen W. Parker to Katie M. Kelsor. Deed Gift.

• Alicia L. Odom to Alicia L. Odom. Deed Gift.

• Willie L. Odom Jr. to Alicia L. Odom. Deed Gift.

• David C. Drummond to Sesha Krishna Kotapati, .86 AC, Farmville District. $329,000.

• Campbell Creek Estates, LLC to Jennifer W. McCavanagh, Lots, Leigh District. $34,500.

• Ann Leigh Whitlock; TR to Jennifer W. McCavanagh, 1.51 AC, Leigh District. $11,500.

• Ronald A. Sandlin to Paradocs Properties, 2 AC, Buffalo District. $18,000.

• Thomas Ray Witt Jr. to Christy Witt Orange. Deed Gift.

• Gregory L. Buchholz to Steven R. Buchholz. Deed Gift.

• Kaye E. Demarr to Jesse W. Yeatts, 3 AC, Lockett District. $15,000.

• Elizabeth Heffner to Sterling Investments, LLC, 414.73 AC, Prospect District. $995,000.

• Weldon Jones to Michael J. Ross, Lots, Hampden District. $12,000.

• Michael Yoder to Heather Ferrell Woods, .181 of an acre, Town of Farmville. $207,900.

• Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Lataesha M. Harvey, Lots, Hampden District. $15,000.

• Debra R. Lusk to Katherine E. Lusk. Deed Gift.

• William F. Bergen, Sole Member to Christopher Eric Crowe, Lot, Town of Farmville. $190,000.

• David Abrams to Kimberly Dawn Lamon, Lots, Lockett District. $199,900.