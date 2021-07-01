Ponytails are District 1 Champs

The PEFYA Ponytails All-Stars won the District 1 Championship and will begin state play Friday, July 9, in Charlotte County. The team lost the first game of the tournament to South Hill, but came back through the loser’s bracket to win the tournament. The Ponytails beat Dinwiddie and Clarksville on the second and third days of the tournament. They then beat South Hill twice Monday, June 28, to win it all. From left front row are: Kayla Killebrew, Ella Davis and Kamya Killebrew. Back row: Courtney Baker, Kenna Schmidt, Kendall Snead, Lola Kimmel, Sarah Lucas, Mary Phaup and Aubrey Goodman. Not pictured are coaches: David Schmidt, Sean Kimmel and Danny Snead.