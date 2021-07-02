PEFYA Darlings are District 1 Champs

The PEFYA Darlings All-Stars are the District 1 All-Star Champions after beating Clarksville 16-13 Monday, June 28. The team will now participate in the state tournament in Amherst July 9. Pictured from left are, front row: Lydia Hazlegrove and Savannah Redford. Second row: McKinley Towler, Lily Kate Schmidt, Courtlyn Whirley and Emma Agee. Third row: Breanna Bryant, Carter Rostan, Lexi Cook, Sadie Osborne and Fields Hicks. Not pictured is Kennedy Simpson.