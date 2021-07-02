Panning at the park

There’s a little gold in the water of Holliday Creek, but how do people find it?

Park officials at Holliday State Park will have a program Saturday, July 3, from 3 to 4 p.m. to pan for the gold.

Take a closer look at how prospectors searched for gold and why they picked central Virginia. Park officials will guide visitors through the panning process as they separate the rocks from the riches. The gold panning equipment will be set up for the entire hour, so feel free to stop by at any time.

Please contact the park office with any questions regarding park programs or to set up private programs for a group. For more information, call (434) 248-6308 or email hollidaylake@dcr.virginia.gov.