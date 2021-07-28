Naomi J. Word, 87 of Farmville, departed this Earth to be with her Heavenly Father on July 27. Naomi worked in the banking business for 38 years. She started her banking career with First National Bank.

She is survived by her sons, Harold Jr. (Joyce), Randy (Betty) and Kirk (Cathy); 5 grandchildren, Mark, Brad, Scott, Patrick and Blake and 9 great grandchildren. She was a great woman of faith and was kind, faithful and generous to all. She will be missed greatly by her family and anyone lucky enough to have known her.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church or Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.