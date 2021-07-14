Mary Lee B. Duncan, 91, went home to be with her Lord on July 12. She was born on July 10, 1930, in Buckingham to the late James Alfred and Emma Ferguson Banton. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert W. Bryant and Robert W. Duncan and her brother, Robert T. Banton.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia B. Martin (David) and Barbara B. Palmore (Ronnie); three grandchildren, Dave Martin (Kristi), Amanda Morgan (Josh) and Ronnie Palmore; three great- grandchildren, Thomas Martin (Lee), Sara Martin and Cana Morgan and a very special nephew, James H. Banton. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Steven Duncan (Christine) and Joyce Smith (Ted).

Funeral service was held July 15, at Goshen Baptist Church, Scottsville with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Home of Virginia (MAHOVA), P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, VA 23231-0366.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caring staff of the Care Center at the Masonic Home of Virginia. The care Mary Lee received there gave her many extra years of an enjoyable and memorable life.