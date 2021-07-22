Little earns Gold Award for painting mural
Kailin Little received her Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, Sunday, July 18.
To earn the award, Kailin designed and installed a mural in the fellowship building of the Jesus Center Church in Appomattox.
Kailin is a member of Troop 64 and is the daughter of Darain and Katrisha Little of Farmville.
