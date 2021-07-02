Lions Club presents awards

The Farmville Lions Club held its annual club social Tuesday, June 15. During the event, several awards were presented for the 2020-2021 club year to honor members who demonstrate the Lions motto of “We Serve” by helping the community through service to the club.

Steve Lindsey, the newly elected president of the club, was awarded Lion of The Year. The award is “given to a Lion who exemplifies what it means to be a member of the Farmville Lions Club through devotion to the Lions Club Code of Ethics, and by promoting Lionism through service to the community and recruitment of new members,” according to the award description.

The LOVF (Lions of Virginia Foundation) Humanitarian Award is given to a Lion who is a dedicated contributor to the club, but also spends their time actively volunteering and helping others in the community outside of club efforts. This year the award was presented to Jenn Kinne.

Other honors presented were the New Lion of the Year award and the President Appreciation award. The President Appreciation award is given at the discretion of that year’s club president and is given to Lions who have helped the president achieve their goals for the club throughout the year. The New Lion of the Year award highlights a new member than has been in the club for less than 15 months and is active in club meetings, activities and service projects.

Lions Lisa Harris and Jill Ahmad were selected as this year’s President Appreciation award recipients.

The New Lion of the Year honor was awarded to Hannah Ramsey.