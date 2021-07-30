Library donation increases storage capabilities
Thanks to a recent gift from longtime supporter Dr. Ray Gaskins, Greenwood Library at Longwood University acquired flat file cabinets for archival storage. Among other things, the cabinets hold historic blueprints detailing Longwood’s architectural history and development. Shown here from left, Greenwood Library archivists Benedict Chatelain and Jamie Krogh examine blueprints for the Training School (now Hiner Hall), which was built in 1912.
