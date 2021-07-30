July 30, 2021

  • 73°

Library donation increases storage capabilities

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, July 30, 2021

Thanks to a recent gift from longtime supporter Dr. Ray Gaskins, Greenwood Library at Longwood University acquired flat file cabinets for archival storage. Among other things, the cabinets hold historic blueprints detailing Longwood’s architectural history and development. Shown here from left, Greenwood Library archivists Benedict Chatelain and Jamie Krogh examine blueprints for the Training School (now Hiner Hall), which was built in 1912.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections