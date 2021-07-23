Letter – What language do you speak stranger?
To the Editor:
“Twas brillag and the slivey toves
did gyre and gimble in the wabe.
all mimsey were the borrogroves
and the moams wrath outgrabe”
What language do you speak stranger
and why have you come to dirty our homes
and dishonor our dead?
Steve Wall
Farmville
