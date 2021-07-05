Lancers add Chattanooga transfer

On the cusp of year four under head coach Griff Aldrich, the Longwood men’s basketball team’s 2021-22 roster has rounded into shape with the addition of Chattanooga forward Prosper Obidiebube.

A 6-8, 210-pound forward, Obidiebube is the final piece of Longwood’s 2020-21 signing class, which expands to eight players with his addition. He is the fifth collegiate veteran among that group, joining transfers Michael Christmas (James Madison), DA Houston(College of Charleston), Jordan Perkins (N.C. Central) and Isaiah Wilkins (Virginia Tech/Wake Forest), as well as incoming freshmen Jaylani Darden, Trey Hicks and Ga’Khari LaCount.

“We are excited to welcome Prosper to our basketball family,” Aldrich, whose Lancers have set program records for Big South wins in back-to-back seasons, said. “He is an athletic player with a versatile skillset and will fit our style of play very well. At 6-8 and long, he will really help bolster our inside presence and bring another long and athletic player onto the roster to be utilized in a number of different ways.

“Prosper is also a terrific student who fits who we want our players to be: true student-athletes that have a strong desire to grow as players and men. We are excited to have him join this year’s program.”

​Obidiebube played the past two seasons for a Chattanooga team that went a combined 38-21 overall and 19-5 in the Southern Conference during his tenure. Injuries limited him to 14 games with the Mocs, though 11 of those were victories including a 3-0 record in games when he played double-digit minutes.

Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Obidiebube began his high school career at St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio, Texas, before transferring to Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, for his final two seasons. At Aspire, he averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game as a senior while shooting 36% from 3-point range.

As a high school senior in 2019, he was named MVP of the Grind Session All-Star Game and to the all-tournament third team at the elite-level high school event. He also received MVP recognition at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest that same season.

An incoming business administration major, he was named to the dean’s list as a sophomore at Chattanooga and to the A.D. honor roll both years.

Longwood’s 2021-22 roster is now 16 players strong, with eight of those Lancers returning from last year’s record-setting team that set a new program standard with 10 Big South games and advanced to the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) for the second time in the past three seasons. Led by returning senior starters DeShaun Wade and Zac Watson, the group also features three returning starters – including freshman standout Jesper Granlund – as well as Big South All-Freshman point guard Justin Hill.