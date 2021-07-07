Kish Gowin Heslip, 50 of Buckingham, died July 5. Kish was born Nov.7, 1970, in Lynchburg, the daughter of Russell “Pete” and Mary Helen Gowin.

Kish attended Buckingham High School and went on to graduate from Radford University. After college, Kish returned to her hometown of Buckingham where she taught at Central Virginia Christian School and most recently, Buckingham County High School. Kish was a fervent part of the Buckingham County community and an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Kish never met a stranger and lit up every room she entered with her boundless energy and passion. She was known for her infectious smile, gift of gab and her love of sports and the outdoors.

Sports was always a large part of Kish’s life. She not only supported her teams; she also participated and coached basketball, cross country and tennis.

Whether she was canoeing, hiking or gardening, Kish thrived on the outdoors. Some of her favorite memories were spending time with her family on the beaches of the Outer Banks.

Besides teacher, coach, daughter, sister and friend; the most important role to Kish was being a mom to her four beautiful children. Her endless love for them was obvious to all that came in to contact with her and they were her top priority each and every day of her life.

Above all else was Kish’s love for and faith in God. She never doubted her eternal home and is rejoicing today with those she loved!

Kish will be forever remembered by her precious children; Graham Burks, Mattie Kish, John Addison and Mary-Sidney; her mother, Mary Helen Gowin and brothers, Russ and Will (Leah).

In addition to her grandparents, John and Kish Wood, Kish is pre-deceased by her father, Pete Gowin.

The family will host visitation Thursday, July 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Dunkum Funeral Home, 16923 Oak St., Dillwyn, VA 23936.

A service of remembrance will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Dillwyn, on Friday, July 9, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Kish’s honor to either:

Buckingham County High School Athletic Department, 76 Knights Road, Buckingham, VA 23921 or Central Virginia Christian School, 164 Industrial Park Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936