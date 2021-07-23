Keysville man arrested on larceny, drug charges

A 33-year-old man wanted on charges of grand larceny and drug possession was apprehended Thursday, July 22, in Prince Edward County.

According to a press release from Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps, members of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Piedmont Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence in the Kingsville area of Prince Edward County.

During the search, officers arrested Joshua Turbyfill, 33, of Keysville, who was wanted for grand larceny in Lunenburg County. Turbyfill had a second charge of possession of schedule I or II drugs in Prince Edward.

Turbyfill is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville without bond.