Highway work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge or guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Buckingham County:

• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

• Note districtwide activities.

Cumberland County:

• Note districtwide activities.

Prince Edward County:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion Nov. 11, 2022.

• Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.

• Note districtwide activities.