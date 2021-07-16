Happy birthdays and best wishes

Cedar Baptist Church, at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host its annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 6. Homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 1, will feature Evangelist Roger Roller who will bring the morning message. Lunch will follow in the church fellowship hall. A song service will conclude the day featuring Chris Lewis. Revival services will be Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3. Roller will bring the messages. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, thru Friday, Aug. 6, Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina will bring the messages. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invites all to attend.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Frankie Jones of Wingina, Monday, July 19, and Marie Adams of Farmville, Wednesday, July 21.

Hello this week to our good friends Billy and Marie Adams of Farmville.

Visiting in the home of Gladys LeSueur of Dillwyn last weekend was Jane Grey of Rice and Ralph and Fern Dunnavant of Dillwyn. A nice visit was had by all.

Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will host Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, through Thursday, July 22.

The Monday July, 19, class will be for pre-K and kindergarten students. The Tuesday, July 20, class will be for first and second grades. The Wednesday, July 21, class will be for third and fourth grades. The Thursday class will be for fifth and sixth grades. Pre-registration is required. To register, go to the Tar Wallet Baptist Church Facebook page.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will have its annual homecoming service and revival Sunday, August 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 4. Homecoming will begin Sunday, August 1, at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Stephen Donahue. Revival services will be held Monday, August 2, through Wednesday, August 4 , at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Perry Clore. Special music will include: Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn Monday, August 2; The Messengers, Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Noah and Sandra Hickman, Wednesday, August 4. All are invited to attend these services.

The Southside Shrine Club will not be hosting the 2021 Catfish Festival this year and is planning to host the event next year.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.