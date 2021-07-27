Golf team earns academic honor

The Hampden-Sydney College golf team has earned the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Academic Team Award for the third-straight year.

The Tigers are among just 32 NCAA Division III men’s programs nationwide recognized by the GCAA for posting team grade point averages of 3.0 or higher for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Earning this team academic distinction has become an annual goal for our program,” fourth-year head coach Chad Eisele said. “I’m proud of this team for their dedication and achievement in the classroom.”

Team members included seniors Allen Smith of Durham, North Carolina and Varun Yerramsetti of Birmingham, Alabama, juniors John Hatcher Ferguson of Rocky Mount, Jimmy Hill of Mechanicsville, Keith Marks of Midlothian and Hunter Martin of Gloucester, sophomores Ryan Corbett of Richmond, Trevor Elliott of Richmond and Alex Rubino of Charlotte, North Carolina, along with freshmen Tommy Bishop of Jacksonville, Florida, Meade Slonaker of Penn Laird and Cole Williams of Kenbridge.

H-SC was ranked No. 21 in the final Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, and No. 23 in the final Golfstat Division III Top 25. The Tigers averaged 300.81 per round in their six tournaments, 15th-best in DIII and seventh-best in the region, with two top five finishes among four top 10 overall efforts.