Garden Club gathers
The Cumberland Garden Club was hosted by club member Nell Spain in her home for its June meeting. The club enjoyed lunch prepared by the members. Club member Pat Adams provided an informative presentation on helpful plants that remove toxins from the home, including the Peace Lily pictured here with Adams.
You Might Like
High Bridge wins ‘Looking Our Best’ honor
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presented the “Looking Our Best” award to the High Bridge Trail State Park on... read more