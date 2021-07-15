Fuqua School earns full reaccreditation

Fuqua School has earned full reaccreditation from the Virginia Association of Independent Schools (VAIS).

The VAIS accreditation program is one of a select few recognized at the international level through the International Council Advancing Independent School Accreditation (ICAISA). VAIS also is recognized and approved by the Virginia Board of Education through the Virginia Council for Private Education (VCPE).

“We are thrilled to learn that Fuqua School has received the unanimous approval of the VAIS Board of Trustees for full reaccreditation and that the visiting accreditation committee felt that the special mission, spirit and community that is Fuqua School is worthy of commendation and acclamation,” Head of School Chance Reynolds said.