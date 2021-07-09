Fly fishing film festival is coming

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to all of Virginia beginning July 15, features 10 films, six- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

Admission to the Fly Fishing Film Festival is $10 and may be accessed at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/605e0bd599812300c10d1f00. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the 6 p.m. showing.

Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for seven days.

In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors.

Total virtual IF4 film festival viewing time is 115 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.

Among the films to be screened are:

• Turbo Giants, by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.

• The Wanderer, 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.

• Tuna Fuerte, by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a trip to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.

For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.