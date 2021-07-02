Erickson earns Good Citizen Award

The Judith Randolph-Longwood DAR chapter announced Emily Erickson, a 2020 graduate of Fuqua School, as winner of the 2020 Good Citizen Award. The award was delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Good Citizen Award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. While at Fuqua, Erickson was vice president of the Readers Club, secretary of SODA Club, treasurer of Youth for Christ, class secretary, a member of English, science, history, Spanish and music honor societies and was captain of the golf team for four years.

Erickson is now a rising sophomore at the University of Lynchburg, where she is majoring in marketing with a minor in digital media marketing. She is a member of the woman’s golf team.

In addition, she is a member of the wind symphony and flute ensemble. Looking ahead, after she completes her undergraduate degree, she plans to stay at the university to complete her MBA.