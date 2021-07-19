After a courageous battle with lung cancer, Clark Mitchell Robinson Sr., 69, of Salem, passed away in the presence of his family on July 16.

Clark was born July 6, 1952, in Cartersville. Clark was a talented athlete that graduated from Prince Edward Academy and Fork Union Military Academy before playing football at Ferrum College. Professionally, Clark was a creative entrepreneur who successfully ran his own business for 35 years. He was a talented leader with a knack for problem solving. Often called “MacGyver” by his family, there were very few challenges that Clark could not solve. He was a religious man who showed his service by helping others in any way that he could.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Mary Lou Robinson, and his sister, Alice Mae Robinson-Burkes.

He is survived by Terri, his wife of 31 years; brothers, Mack Hamilton Robinson and Harold Dale Robinson and their families; son, Clark Mitchell “Rob” Robinson Jr. and wife, Melinda; daughter, Kristy Babcock and husband Jason; daughter, Traci Wright and husband, Chad, and 9 beautiful grandchildren that always made him smile.

The family will be hosting a life celebration in Traveler’s Rest, South Carolina, where Clark resided for 30 years. A celebration of Clark’s life will be held at The Howze Mortuary, 6714 State Park Rd. SC, 29690 on Sunday, August 15, at 11 a.m.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com & www.thehowzemortuary.com.