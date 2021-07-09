The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JULY 11

LANDFILL ALERT — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert group is holding its July Community Town Hall Meeting July 11 at 3 p.m. at the Community Center on 11 Davenport Road in Cumberland. Updates on several items will be discussed. For more information, call (804) 308-5748.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Vacation Bible School will be held at Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn beginning Sunday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. for children ages 4 through those who have completed fifth grade. There will also be an adult class each night at 6:15 p.m. For more information and to register, go to www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — New Flame Church of God In Christ formerly (Spirit of Life Church of God in Christ) located on Virginia and Church Streets will celebrate Elder Robert Gay Jr.’s first pastoral anniversary Sunday, July 11, at noon. Special guests will be gospel recording group God’s Image of Richmond. Rev. Robert E, Gay Sr. will be the guest speaker.

JULY 12

BUCKINGHAM SUPERVISORS — The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m. in the Peter Francisco Auditorium of the Buckingham County Administration Building.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — New Flame Church of God in Christ (formerly Spirit of Life Church of God in Christ) located on Virginia and Church Streets will have Vacation Bible School Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening for ages 5-16. The theme is “Let Your Light Shine.” Elder Robert E. Gay is the pastor.

JULY 13

PRINCE EDWARD SUPERVISORS — The Prince Edward County Supervisors will meet Tuesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. in the County Boardroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building.

CUMBERLAND SUPERVISORS — The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

JULY 14

FARMVILLE TOWN COUNCIL — The Farmville Town Council will meet Wednesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall.

JULY 17

CRUISE-IN — The Heart of Virginia Auto Club will hold its monthly Cruise-In Saturday, July 17, from 5 p.m. until dusk at the parking lot by the Tractor Supply Store and AAA Storage. Please bring your antique or classic car to show or drop by to view the cars. A 50/50 raffle will be held. The Cruise-In is held the third Saturday of each month until September.

JULY 18

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church in Cumberland will be holding Vacation Bible School for children ages 3-11 on Sunday, July 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. as well as Monday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church at 1144 Hendrick Road in Prospect will celebrate Family and Friends Day Sunday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Masks will be available for those who desire one. The speaker will be Pastor R. Gary Lee of Scott Zion Baptist Church from Madison Heights. A cookout-style luncheon will be served outdoors after the service.

HOMECOMING SERVICE — Hobson’s Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Homecoming service Sunday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Special music will be provided by Tarnished Brass. Services will be led by Pastor Jerry Drinkard. The special guest speaker will be Lewis Brandt from Powhatan. Lunch will be provided following the service.

JULY 20

REPUBLICANS MEET — The Buckingham Republicans will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the Agriculture Building at Buckingham Court House.

JULY 24

CAR SHOW — A car show will be held Saturday, July 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2145 Cumberland Road in Farmville. The show will support the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department and Vet to Vet Vehicles. The cost is $10 per car for those who pre-register by July 15 and $15 per car per entry the day of the event. Cars may he entered in five different classes: classic, stock class, trucks, modified and import. Trophies will be given for the top three entries in each class along with Best in Show and the People’s Choice. To pre-register or for more information email V2VCars@ gmail.com or call (804) 398-8914.

JULY 25

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin will commemorate the 148th anniversary of the church Sunday, July 25, at 11 a.m. Rev. LeByran Patterson of Rocky Mount will deliver the message.

JULY 27

BUCKINGHAM DEMOCRATS MEET — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the basement below the Registrar’s Office at 13012 West James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. Anyone who is interested may attend.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. Masks are optional but required for those who have not been fully vaccinated. Video of the services is available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church’s YouTube channel. Search for Farmville Presbyterian Church. For further questions, please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 or find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold in-service/church parking lot and Facebook streaming services the second, third and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. The church’s teleconference number for Sunday services is (760) 548-9533. No code is needed. A Bible study teleconference will be held each Wednesday at 5 p.m. The dial in number is (760) 548-9533. There is no code.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services are at 10 a.m.

MUSEUMS REOPEN — Historic Buckingham has reopened the Adams Museum, the Housewright Museum and the Historic Village at Lee Wayside after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museums are open every Wednesday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The Historic Village at Lee Wayside is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will resume Sunday school Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m. followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will also be available over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone who prefers to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study and children activities will resume Wednesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will hold service in the sanctuary Sundays at 11 a.m. Masks are optional. The worship service will be preceded by Sunday school at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

MT. MORIAH UPPER ROOM — Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville, will have outdoor church service at 10 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays. Attendees remain in their vehicles and can listen to the service on 87.9 FM.

COLLEGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — College Presbyterian Church at Hampden-Sydney meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. A distance of six feet or greater is maintained between non-family individuals. Masks are required. Worshippers may quietly sing or hum while masked during the first verse of each hymn. This will be our standard practice until such time as a change is announced.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Prospect, is in revival indoors every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Masks are available for those who desire one. Rev. Darryl Brown is the pastor.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH — There are now two ways for participants to take part in the Living Word of God and Devotional Prayer and Praise each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom conference is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81256104719?pwd=Y0cvVEhPTjlERmx5L0pPQUJvY09IZz09. The meeting ID is 812 5610 4719. The passcode is 495579. The service may also be accessed by phone at (701) 779-9869.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Until further notice, Cornerstone Baptist Church will have drive-in services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Services are also available on Facebook Live and the conference call number at 10 a.m. Sunday school is on the first and fifth Sundays in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road, Prospect, will have worship and praise services on first, second and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at (617) 793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week except for fifth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month until further notice.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.