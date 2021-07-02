The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JULY 3

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION — Historic Buckingham will host an Independence Day event of family fun Saturday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside in Buckingham. The event will include music on the village stage by “Point Judith.” Food and drinks will be available for sale including fried fish, burgers, hotdogs, snow cones, nachos, apple pie and Amish goodies. Enjoy a buggy ride, browse the craft and vendor booths and enjoy the kids craft area. Admission is free. The Historic Village is located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham.

JULY 4

JERICHO BAPTIST — Jericho Baptist Church will hold a special in-person worship service Sunday, July 4, at 9 a.m. at Wilck’s Lake Island at 1470 West Third Street in Farmville. Come join Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III and the Jericho Baptist Church family for the preached word, music, fellowship food and fun.

SHARON BAPTIST CHURCH — Sharon Baptist Church located at 1130 Plank Road in Cumberland will resume inside services Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m. Necessary safety precautions will be followed according to CDC guidelines.

JULY 5

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION — The Curdsville Community Center will have an Independence Day celebration Monday, July 5, at 6:30 p.m. All food and drinks will be provided. The Community Center is located at 122 School Road in the Curdsville area off Route 15. Please RSVP by Friday, July 1, to Becky Bowling at 392-3298 or email Bettie Mitchel at bbass12@gmail.com.

BIBLE SCHOOL — Bible School will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road July 5 through 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night for ages 3 through 12. Please register at the St. John’s Facebook page or website or call (434)-392-1875. Please include the name, age and a return phone number for the registration.

FARMVILLE GARBAGE PICKUP CHANGES — There will be no residential or business garbage collection, cardboard collection or miscellaneous/ brush pickup Monday, July 5. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up Tuesday, July 6. Please have rollouts at the curb by 7 a.m. that morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday, this week only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up Wednesday. All curbside recycling routes remain on their regular schedule. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 392-3331.

JULY 6

BEEKEEPERS MEET — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet at the earlier time of 6 p.m. indoors in the meeting room of the Farmville-Prince Edward County Library at 1303 W. Third St. in Farmville Library policy is for anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask. The topic will be honey extraction. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433.

JULY 18

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church in Cumberland will be holding Vacation Bible School for children ages 3-11 on Sunday, July 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. as well as Monday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

JULY 24

CAR SHOW — A car show will be held Saturday, July 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2145 Cumberland Road in Farmville. The show will support the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department and Vet to Vet Vehicles. The cost is $10 per car for those who pre-register by July 15 and $15 per car per entry the day of the event. Cars may he entered in five different classes: classic, stock class, trucks, modified and import. Trophies will be given for the top three entries in each class along with Best in Show and the People’s Choice. To pre-register or for more information email V2VCars@ gmail.com or call (804) 398-8914.

JULY 27

BUCKINGHAM DEMOCRATS MEET — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the basement below the Registrar’s Office at 13012 West James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. Anyone who is interested may attend.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 10 a.m. beginning July 4.

MUSEUMS REOPEN — Historic Buckingham has reopened the Adams Museum, the Housewright Museum and the Historic Village at Lee Wayside after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museums are open every Wednesday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The Historic Village at Lee Wayside is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will resume Sunday school Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m. followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will also be available over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone who prefers to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study and children activities will resume Wednesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will hold service in the sanctuary Sundays at 11 a.m. Masks are optional. The worship service will be preceded by Sunday school at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

MT. MORIAH UPPER ROOM — Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville, will have outdoor church service at 10 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays. Attendees remain in their vehicles and can listen to the service on 87.9 FM.

COLLEGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — College Presbyterian Church at Hampden-Sydney meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. A distance of six feet or greater is maintained between non-family individuals. Masks are required. Worshippers may quietly sing or hum while masked during the first verse of each hymn. This will be our standard practice until such time as a change is announced.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Prospect, is in revival indoors every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Masks are available for those who desire one. Rev. Darryl Brown is the pastor.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH — There are now two ways for participants to take part in the Living Word of God and Devotional Prayer and Praise each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom conference is available at https://us02web.zoom. us/j/81256104719?pwd=Y0cvVEhPTjlERmx5L0pPQUJvY09IZz09. The meeting ID is 812 5610 4719. The passcode is 495579. The service may also be accessed by phone at (701) 779-9869.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Until further notice, Cornerstone Baptist Church will have drive-in services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Services are also available on Facebook Live and the conference call number at 10 a.m. Sunday school is on the first and fifth Sundays in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road, Prospect, will have worship and praise services on first, second and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions, please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at (617) 793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week except for fifth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will hold its worship service on the second, third and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month until further notice.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.