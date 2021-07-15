Buckingham County Property Transfers – June 2021

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of June. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Marcus Austin; et al to Cristal F. Sowder; et al, .50 AC, James River District. $37,500.

• Meredee L. Ayers; et vir to William C. Ayers; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Robert Bair; et al to Maureen M. Cunningham. Deed Gift.

• Vanessa D. Black to Eddie Dean Hammon II; et al, 21.06 AC, James River District. $60,000.

• James L. Blanks to Daniel M. Leatherberry, 5 AC, James River District. $6,000.

• Blue Ridge Timber LLC to B Randolph Wellford, 142.6 AC, James River District. $340,300.

• Tonya L. Branch to Torrey A. James, 1.11 AC, Curdsville District. $165,000.

• Serena L. Broiso; TR et al to Blue Sky Acquisition and Development, 365.05 AC, Curdsville District. $795,000.

• Alfred Brown; et ux to Christopher Lewis; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Earl E. Bryant; et al to Nicholas Peregoy; et al, 31.31 AC, Slate River District. $175,000.

• Mateusz Janusz Cegiela to Gregory A. Butz; et al, 2 5/8 AC, Maysville District. $139,900.

• Citizens Bank and Trust Company to William Clay Gilbert; et ux, 26.76 AC, Francisco District. $55,000.

• CMH Homes Inc to Dominique S. Banks, 2.02 AC, James River District. $150,650.

• Joseph R. Corken to Thomas R. Wilson, 6.311 AC, Slate River District. $135,000.

• Amanda Binder Costner; et al to Andrew Allen; et al; 2 AC. $249,900.

• Bobby L. Davis; et al t Gregory W. Dudley, 72.83 AC. Marshall District. $99,200.

• Randy Lee Dawson to Kheily S. Alverio Rivera, 3.40 AC, Francisco District. $93,500.

• Asha Depoy to Bruce Lee Grazier, 3 AC, Slate River District. $28,000.

• Veronica Djemal to Devon A. Gordon; et al, 5.75 AC, Slate River District. $19,400.

• Gregory W. Dudley; et ux to The Gregory William Dudley and. Deed Gift.

• Jessup Duffy to Jessup Duffy; et al. Deed Gift.

• Violet D. Flippen to Kerry Henderson Flippen. Deed Gift.

• Saundra J. Fox to Benjamin I Hertzler, 5 AC, Curdsville District. $99,000.

• Jerry Good to Barton R. Thompson; et ux, 8.65 AC, Francisco District. $36,500.

• Wanda L. Hamblin to Pricilla M. Hamblin. Deed Gift.

• William R. Hanes to Hamden W. Seay III; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Diane Wilson Harriel to Scott Watson; et ux, 3 AC, Maysville District. $163,000.

• Barry L. Howe; et ux to Ronald W. Goforth; et ux, 5.18 AC, Curdsville District. $422,000.

• Illinois Municipal Retirement to B Randolph Wellford, 112 ½ AC, 172 AC, James River District. $490,763.

• Andrew G. Jamerson; et al to Kenneth James Fletcher, 5 AC, 5 AC, Curdsville District. $242,000.

• James Madison Rentals LLC to David Lee Carter, 9.57 AC, Marshall District. $139,500.

• JK Farms LLC to Kyle K. Kerstetter. Deed Gift.

• Johnson and Chamness Fix It An to Linda Welk, 3.05 AC, Slate River District. $326,000.

• Dwane C. Lee Jones to Thomas Francis Joseph Jr.; et, 2 AC, Slate River District. $137,000.

• Joseph L. Jones; et al to Double H Farm LLC, 10 AC, James River District. $180,000.

• JT Enterprises INC to Asha Depoy, Lot. $31,000.

• Raffie V. Kehyanian to Matthew D. Gomez, 1/8 AC, .111 AC, Curdsville District. $105,000.

• Sharon O. Kidwell to Seth N. Handy; et ux, 50.91 AC, James River District. $75,000.

• Jeff Legursky; et al to Tatiania Jones, 1.09 AC, Maysville District. $169,000.

• Danielle Brooke Leseur to Trenton C. Ruckert; et ux, 31.51 AC, Curdsville District. $60,000.

• M C Rentals LLC to Samuel S. Zook; et ux, 8.914 AC, Curdsville District. $52,000.

• Martha Jefferson Hospital to Buckingham County. Deed Gift.

• Cecil D. Martin Sr.; et al to Cecil D. Martin Sr.; et al. Deed Gift.

• John A. Martin; et ux to H Curtis Pearson Jr., 2.104 AC, Slate River District. $165,000.

• Monticello Forest LLC to Ephraim King; et al, 102.35 AC, 68.89 AC, 179.73 AC, Maysville District. $471,800.

• Mount Sinai Holy Church of AME to Bright Morning Star Holiness Church. Deed Gift.

• Audrey Stafford Mulder; et al to Charles Robert Kirby Jr.; et a, 32.995 AC, James River District. $350,000.

• Pamela Lee Murray; et al to Burkley W. Kitchen, 2.32 AC, Francisco District. $175,000.

• Susan Musselman Norfleet; TR a to Michael R. Thornton; et al, 5.62 AC, Curdsville District. $249,900.

• David H. Ogden; TR et al to Janice P. Philbrick, 2.526 AC, Marshall District. $152,500.

• Dana Charlen Orum to Jerry M. Wingfield Jr. Deed Gift.

• Amy Marie Parry; et al to Matthew Snoddy, 4.637 AC, Marshall District. $12,000.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr.; et al to Thomas D. Manis; et al, 102.984 AC, Francisco District. $139,028.40.

• Sarah E G Porter to Heather Havelock Steere, 3.88 AC, Curdsville District. $245,000.

• Kathy W. Ranson; et al to Carlos Ortiz, .414 AC, Town of Dillwyn, $25,000.

• Roshelle Harris Reed; et al to Mary Frances Chidress; et. Deed Gift.

• Kathy Huddleston Rondeau to Andrew S. Midkiff; et ux, 20 AC, Curdsville District. $62,000.

• Rural Land Tracts LLC to John Fontana; et ux, 2 AC. $18,500.

• Bonita C. Scruggs; et al to Bonita C. Scruggs. Deed Gift.

• E. E. Talbott Jr.; et al to Anthony Clore; et al, 7.91 AC, 7.7 AC, Maysville District. $83,000.

• Luther C. Thomas; et al to Joshua M. Poole, 21/25 of an acre, .94 AC, Marshall District. $176,000.

• Throckmorton Properties LLC to Destinee Paige; et al, 2.01 AC, James River District. $22,900.

• James C. Townsend Jr.; to James C. Townsend Jr. Deed Gift.

• James C. Townsend Jr.; et al to James C. Townsend Jr.; et al. Deed Gift.

• Christine A. Vance; et al to William S. Wine; et ux, 23.51 Ac, James River District. $86,500.

• Priscilla Watson; et al to Durand Marcell Watson. Deed Gift.

• Victor Yuhas et ux to Larry A. Burr, 3.04 AC, Francisco District. $239,500.

• Betty D. Zumbro; et al to Francesca Ramos; et al, 3 AC, Curdsville District. $57,500.