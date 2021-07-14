Billie Faye Brown Risacher, of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, wife of Robert L. Risacher, departed this life Monday, July 5, following several years of declining health.

Billie was born on July 24, 1943 in Gastonia, North Carolina, the daughter of William D. Brown and Letha Hall Brown. She graduated from Frederick High School, Frederick, Maryland, and held a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts, as well as a Masters and Ph.D. from the University of Delaware.

She and her husband Bob were married in 1963. In addition to raising their children, Billie taught Mathematics and Mathematics Education in the Mathematics and Computer Science Departments of The University of Delaware, San Jose State University, Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College. She wrote many professional publications, contributed to and edited several books and made presentations nationally and internationally.

Billie approached life with enthusiasm and boundless energy. She always had a smile. She enjoyed hiking, swimming, boating, biking, singing, camping and especially dancing. She loved her family dearly and took a special interest in the lives of her grandchildren.

Billie was active in church and community. As a certified YMCA Instructor she taught Aerobics, Step, Pilates and Zumba at several YMCAs and voluntarily in churches and her neighborhood. She was a Hospice Volunteer and Crisis Pregnancy Counselor. Billie was also active as an adult and children’s Sunday school teacher.

She leaves behind a loving family and many devoted friends and colleagues.

Billie was predeceased by both parents and three half-siblings.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; three children, Tracy Bristow of Durham, North Carolina, Kate Esser of Poolesville, Maryland and Daniel Risacher of Arlington; their spouses and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. A graveside service will follow.

Remembrances may be made to Tidelands Community Hospice of Georgetown, South Carolina, or The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia.

