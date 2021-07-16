Beef and commodity prices surveyed

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on July 9.

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle trend not established due to light holiday trading. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales trend not established due to light holiday trading. Slaughter cows mostly $1 to $4 lower. Wheat 48 cents to 68 cents lower. Corn mostly 65 cents to 82 cents lower, new crop 65 cents lower. Soybeans mostly 57 cents to 96 cents lower, new crop 76 cents lower.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $144, average $144

500-600 lbs. $147-$163, average $154.06

600-700 lbs. $132-$153.50, average $148.85

700-800 lbs. $138-$148, average $145.18

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $116-$125.50, average $123.63

500-600 lbs. $119-$129, average $125.83

600-700 lbs. $112-$133, average $124.40

700-800 lbs. $112-$116, average $115.33

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs., $50-$77, average $61.98

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs., $60-$73, average $66.49

Wheat

Eastern Shore $5.47-$5.73; Middle Peninsula $5.88; Norfolk $6.13; Roanoke $6.93.

Corn

Eastern Shore $5.89-$6.63, new crop $5.24; Harrisonburg $6.37-$6.87, new crop $5.84-$5.94; Middle Peninsula new crop $5.19; Norfolk new crop $5.14-$5.44; Richmond-Petersburg $5.74, new crop $5.59; Wakefield $5.69-$5.89, new crop $5.44-$5.84.

Soybeans

Eastern Shore $13.35, new crop $12.60-$12.75; Harrisonburg $14.63, new crop $12.60; Middle Peninsula $13.95, new crop $12.90; Norfolk $13.95, new crop $13-$13.30; Richmond-Petersburg $14.25, new crop $13.05-$13.10; Wakefield $13.90, new crop $13.10-$13.25

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.