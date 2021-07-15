Baird named Fuqua School AD

Christopher Baird has been selected as the new athletic director at Fuqua School.

Baird will also serve as the head boys basketball coach and head baseball coach.

Most recently, Baird served as a health and physical education teacher at Buckingham County Public Schools. In addition to his years of teaching, Baird’s experiences include nine years of coaching high school athletics, two years of administrative experience, program oversight, community outreach, stakeholder communication, event planning, and budgeting.

“We are very excited to welcome Chris Baird as our new athletic director,” Head of School Chance Reynolds said. “His energy and enthusiasm for school sports is contagious and his vision for the future of our athletic program is inspiring.”

In 2013 Baird obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in health and physical education from Bridgewater College. He completed his Master of Science degree at Western Kentucky University in 2018 with a focus on recreation and athletic administration. He holds a post-graduate professional teaching license with endorsements in health and physical education and drivers education and most recently completed an endorsement in administration and supervision through Longwood University in 2021.

“I am honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve Fuqua School as its new athletic director. With the school year fast approaching, I am eager for the opportunity to get to know and work with our students, staff, parents, supporters, and alumni,” Baird said. “My vision is to create an inclusive environment where all entities are willing to not only challenge themselves, but each other. A place where our students possess the confidence and skills to not only excel academically, but consistently compete at a high level athletically. I am thrilled to be a part of the Fuqua family and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together.”